Deploy Black Candy in one click installation.
Self-hosted music streaming server with a clean web player and official mobile apps for your personal music collection.
Choose a VPS plan for Black Candy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Black Candy
Black Candy is an open-source, self-hosted music streaming server that turns your personal audio collection into a private streaming service you can reach from any browser or its official mobile apps. It scans your library, reads metadata and album art, and presents everything through a clean, responsive web player with playlists, search, and multi-user accounts.
Unlike commercial streaming platforms, Black Candy keeps every track, playlist, and listening habit on infrastructure you own. There are no subscription fees, no catalog that changes without warning, and no compression of your high-quality files — just your own music, streamed at full fidelity from your VPS to every device you use.
Key features of Black Candy
Personal Music Streaming
Stream your own collection from any browser or the official mobile apps, with full album art, metadata, and search.
Multi-User Accounts
Give each listener their own login, playlists, and listening history while sharing a single library on one server.
On-the-Fly Transcoding
Automatically converts audio to a streamable bitrate so playback stays smooth on slow or mobile connections without altering originals.
Playlists and Search
Build manual or smart playlists and find any artist, album, or track instantly with fast full-text search.
Full Data Ownership
Your music, playlists, and listening data stay on your VPS — no subscriptions, no tracking, and no catalog that disappears.
Why run Black Candy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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