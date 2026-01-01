Up to 70% off for Black Candy

Deploy Black Candy in one click installation.

Self-hosted music streaming server with a clean web player and official mobile apps for your personal music collection.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Black Candy in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Black Candy

67% off
KVM 1
CAN$ 27.19
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 218.16 (regular price CAN$ 652.56). Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$ 34.19
CAN$ 12.59 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 302.16 (regular price CAN$ 820.56). Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$ 59.99
CAN$ 18.19 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 436.56 (regular price CAN$ 1,439.76). Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$ 103.29
CAN$ 36.29 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 870.96 (regular price CAN$ 2,478.96). Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
CAN$ 27.19
CAN$ 9.09 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 218.16 (regular price CAN$ 652.56). Renews at CAN$ 16.79/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
CAN$ 34.19
CAN$ 12.59 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 302.16 (regular price CAN$ 820.56). Renews at CAN$ 20.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
CAN$ 59.99
CAN$ 18.19 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 436.56 (regular price CAN$ 1,439.76). Renews at CAN$ 40.49/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
CAN$ 103.29
CAN$ 36.29 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for CAN$ 870.96 (regular price CAN$ 2,478.96). Renews at CAN$ 69.79/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Black Candy

Black Candy is an open-source, self-hosted music streaming server that turns your personal audio collection into a private streaming service you can reach from any browser or its official mobile apps. It scans your library, reads metadata and album art, and presents everything through a clean, responsive web player with playlists, search, and multi-user accounts.

Unlike commercial streaming platforms, Black Candy keeps every track, playlist, and listening habit on infrastructure you own. There are no subscription fees, no catalog that changes without warning, and no compression of your high-quality files — just your own music, streamed at full fidelity from your VPS to every device you use.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Black Candy

Personal Music Streaming

Stream your own collection from any browser or the official mobile apps, with full album art, metadata, and search.

Multi-User Accounts

Give each listener their own login, playlists, and listening history while sharing a single library on one server.

On-the-Fly Transcoding

Automatically converts audio to a streamable bitrate so playback stays smooth on slow or mobile connections without altering originals.

Playlists and Search

Build manual or smart playlists and find any artist, album, or track instantly with fast full-text search.

Full Data Ownership

Your music, playlists, and listening data stay on your VPS — no subscriptions, no tracking, and no catalog that disappears.

Why run Black Candy on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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