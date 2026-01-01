Deploy Apache IoTDB in one click installation.
Industrial IoT time-series database delivering high-throughput ingestion, sub-second queries, and ultra-high compression at the edge.
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What you can build with Apache IoTDB
Apache IoTDB is a purpose-built time-series database for the Internet of Things, designed from the ground up for industrial IoT workloads where billions of data points arrive every day from millions of sensors. Its lightweight columnar TsFile format reaches compression ratios that typical relational databases cannot approach, while sub-second analytical queries and a tree-based device schema model the way real industrial equipment is actually structured.
Self-hosting Apache IoTDB on your VPS gives manufacturing, energy, transportation, and smart-city projects a private telemetry backend that integrates natively with Grafana, Spark, Flink, Kafka, and MQTT — without paying per-metric fees and without sending sensor data to third-party clouds.
Key features of Apache IoTDB
TsFile columnar storage
Purpose-built columnar storage format optimized for time-series data delivers compression ratios up to 20:1 versus traditional databases.
High-throughput ingestion
Handles millions of writes per second from low-power IoT devices using a Log-Structured Merge tree designed for write-heavy workloads.
Tree-based device schema
Hierarchical path model mirrors how factories and fleets organize sensors, with fuzzy wildcards for cross-device aggregation queries.
Native protocol support
JDBC, Thrift RPC, REST API V2, and MQTT ingestion let any device, dashboard, or analytics tool connect without custom adapters.
Grafana and Spark ready
Official connectors for Grafana, Apache Spark, Flink, Kafka, and Hadoop turn IoTDB into a drop-in time-series backend for existing pipelines.
Why run Apache IoTDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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