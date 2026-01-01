Build your brand with a .quest domain

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.quest

Why a .quest domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .quest domain

What is a .quest domain?

.quest is a generic top-level domain with open registration. Often used for projects, communities, or brands tied to exploration, goals, or guides, it has no special eligibility limits.

Who is a .quest domain for?

A .quest domain works well for game studios, educators, event organizers, travel brands, and creators building challenge-based projects. It helps signal exploration, goals, and interactive experiences.

Why choose a .quest domain?

A .quest domain helps visitors understand your site instantly and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports professional use across websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .quest

TLD
.quest
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.quest domain FAQs

What does a .quest domain mean?

A .quest domain usually suggests a search, journey, challenge, or mission. It was created as a generic top-level domain, so people use it today for projects, games, blogs, and teams with an exploratory theme.

Is a .quest domain trusted?

Yes. A .quest domain is a valid top-level domain and works in browsers, email, and search engines like other extensions. It is operated through an official registry, which helps make it a recognized web address.

Is a .quest a good domain?

Yes, if your site fits a theme of discovery, goals, or adventure. Search engines treat .quest the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .quest domain or .com domain?

Choose .quest if you want a name that matches a project, game, campaign, or niche idea and the .com version is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest type-in recognition.

Who can register a .quest domain?

Anyone can register a .quest domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for people or businesses.

Are there restrictions on .quest domains?

Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use valid characters, cannot be a reserved or prohibited string, and must meet the registry’s registration rules.

How much does a .{tld} domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .{tld} domain costs £1.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £13.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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