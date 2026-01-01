Build your brand with a .hair domain
Why a .hair domain?
What is a .hair domain?
.hair is a generic top-level domain with a clear meaning for haircare, salons, stylists, and beauty brands. It has no general public eligibility limits, so it’s open for broad commercial use.
Who is a .hair domain for?
A .hair domain works well for hair salons, stylists, barbers, product brands, and beauty educators who want a clear, memorable web address for services, portfolios, and advice. It suits both local businesses and growing beauty ventures.
Why choose a .hair domain?
A .hair domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It’s a clear, reliable choice for websites, emails, and marketing as your business grows.