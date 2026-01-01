Build your brand with a .game domain
Why a .game domain?
What is a .game domain?
.game is a generic top-level domain for gaming-related sites, communities, and businesses. It has no special eligibility limits, so it can suit game studios, esports, and fan projects.
Who is a .game domain for?
A .game domain works well for game studios, esports teams, streamers, and fan communities who want a clear, memorable online identity. It’s a practical fit for launches, portfolios, and community hubs.
Why choose a .game domain?
A .game domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and can make your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, professional option for websites, email addresses, and marketing as your business grows.