Build your brand with a .beauty domain

£13.99 /yr£1.99 /1st year
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For first year
.beauty

Why a .beauty domain?

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .beauty domain

What is a .beauty domain?

Generic top-level domain originally intended for beauty-related sites; now open for broader use. It’s a repurposed gTLD, with no general geographic eligibility restrictions.

Who is a .beauty domain for?

A .beauty domain works well for salons, cosmetic brands, beauty bloggers, and makeup artists who want a polished online presence. It’s a good fit for portfolios, product sites, and appointment-focused businesses.

Why choose a .beauty domain?

A .beauty domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear naming for websites, emails, and marketing while giving your business room to grow.

Domain information for .beauty

TLD
.beauty
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
£0.15

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.beauty domain FAQs

What does a .beauty domain mean?

A .beauty domain is a web address ending used for beauty-related brands, services, blogs, and portfolios. It is often read as a clear signal that the site focuses on cosmetics, skincare, hair, or similar topics.

Is a .beauty domain trusted?

Yes. .beauty is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works like other standard domains. Browsers, email systems, and search engines can recognize it normally.

Is a .beauty a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about beauty, wellness, or personal care. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.

Should I choose a .beauty domain or .com domain?

Choose .beauty if you want a name that matches a beauty-focused brand and may be easier to find when .com is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar general-purpose extension.

Who can register a .beauty domain?

Anyone can register a .beauty domain. It is generally open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without geographic or industry limits.

Are there restrictions on .beauty domains?

Yes. Like most domains, .beauty names must use valid DNS characters and meet length rules set by the registry. Reserved or premium names may also be unavailable.

How much does a .beauty domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .beauty domain costs £1.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is £13.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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