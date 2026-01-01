SABnzbd is the leading open-source Usenet downloader, automating the full pipeline from NZB file to finished file: parallel downloading from multiple servers, PAR2 integrity verification, automatic repair, and archive extraction â€” all without manual steps. It has been the backbone of media automation workflows for over a decade.

Self-hosting SABnzbd on a VPS provides 24/7 availability for RSS monitoring and download queues without keeping a home computer running. Datacenter bandwidth often exceeds residential speeds, and downloads land on VPS storage for later streaming or retrieval through Sonarr, Radarr, and the broader media automation stack.