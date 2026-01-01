RustFS is a high-performance, distributed object storage system built entirely in Rust. It delivers full Amazon S3 API compatibility combined with Rust's memory safety guarantees and raw performance that exceeds traditional solutions. Designed for data lakes, AI/ML pipelines, and big data workloads, RustFS uses erasure coding to protect against data loss and bitrot detection to ensure long-term data integrity.

Self-hosting RustFS on your own VPS puts your object storage infrastructure fully under your control â€” no per-GB fees, no egress charges, and no vendor lock-in. The built-in web console lets you manage buckets, configure access policies, and monitor storage usage without requiring additional tooling.