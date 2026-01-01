Deploy Remark42 in one click installation.
Privacy-focused open-source commenting engine for blogs and websites â€” a lightweight self-hosted alternative to Disqus.
Choose a VPS plan for Remark42
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Remark42
Remark42 is a lightweight, open-source commenting engine for blogs and websites, designed as a privacy-respecting alternative to Disqus, Facebook Comments, and other commercial comment platforms. Written in Go for low memory footprint and high concurrency, it embeds via a single JavaScript snippet on any website â€” static HTML, Hugo, Jekyll, WordPress, Next.js, or any other framework â€” to add threaded discussions without tracking visitors or showing ads.
Self-hosting Remark42 on your VPS keeps every reader comment, vote, and account inside your infrastructure rather than being mined by a third-party SaaS for advertising data. The compact stack runs in a single container with embedded BoltDB storage â€” no separate database or cache required.
Key features of Remark42
Easy embed
Drop a single JavaScript snippet into any website to add threaded comments â€” works with static sites, blogs, and any framework that allows custom HTML.
Multi-provider OAuth
Visitors sign in with Google, GitHub, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Yandex, Patreon, or via anonymous or email-link authentication.
Privacy-first
No tracking pixels, no third-party cookies, no behavioural profiling â€” Remark42 only stores what is needed to display comments and notifications.
Markdown and threading
Full Markdown support including code blocks, nested replies, voting, and edit/delete with configurable time windows.
Moderation tools
Built-in admin tools for bulk moderation, IP blocking, profanity filtering, comment search, and email/Telegram notifications on new comments.
Backup and export
Compact BoltDB storage with automatic daily backups, importer for Disqus and WordPress comments, and JSON export for migration.
Why run Remark42 on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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