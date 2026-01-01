Raneto is a lightweight, open-source knowledge base built on Node.js that turns a folder of Markdown files into a clean, searchable documentation site. There is no database to manage â€” content lives as plain .md files in a directory you control, which makes versioning, backups, and authoring with your favourite editor straightforward. The included web editor handles in-browser editing for non-technical users, while developers can author directly in their preferred Markdown tool and let git handle history.

Self-hosting Raneto on a VPS gives you a private knowledge base that you fully own, with no vendor lock-in, no per-seat fees, and content that lives as portable files instead of a proprietary database.