Deploy PsiTransfer in one click installation.
Simple self-hosted file sharing with expiring links, password protection, and resumable uploads â€” no accounts required.
Choose a VPS plan for PsiTransfer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PsiTransfer
PsiTransfer is a lightweight, open-source file transfer service for sharing files via expiring download links â€” no accounts required for senders or recipients. Files are organised into upload buckets with configurable retention periods ranging from one-time download to 8-week expiry. Each bucket can be optionally password-protected with AES encryption, and recipients can download everything as a single zip or tar.gz archive without installing anything.
Self-hosting PsiTransfer on your VPS keeps file transfers private: no size limits imposed by a cloud service, no file metadata sent to third parties, and full control over retention policies and storage. An optional admin panel lets you monitor active uploads and manage storage from a single protected page.
Key features of PsiTransfer
Expiring download links
Set retention from one-time download up to 8 weeks â€” files and their links are automatically cleaned up when they expire.
No accounts required
Recipients download files directly from a shareable link without signing up or logging in to any service.
Password-protected buckets
Secure any upload with AES-encrypted bucket passwords so only intended recipients can access the shared files.
Resumable uploads
Large file uploads resume automatically after network interruptions using the tus.io protocol, preventing failed transfers on slow connections.
Bulk download archive
Recipients can download all files in a bucket as a single zip or tar.gz archive with one click, without downloading files individually.
Admin dashboard
Monitor all active buckets, view storage usage, and delete uploads from a password-protected admin panel at /admin.
Why run PsiTransfer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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