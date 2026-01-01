Up to 69% off for PrivateBin

Deploy PrivateBin in one-click installation.

Zero-knowledge encrypted pastebin where the server never sees your content â€” all encryption and decryption happens entirely in the browser.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Â£4.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy PrivateBin in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for PrivateBin

69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with PrivateBin

PrivateBin is a minimalist open-source pastebin where content is encrypted with 256-bit AES-GCM directly in the browser before it ever reaches the server. The decryption key lives only in the URL fragment, which browsers never send to the server â€” meaning not even the server operator can read what you share. With over 8,000 GitHub stars, it is one of the most trusted zero-knowledge sharing tools available.

Self-hosting PrivateBin on your VPS keeps your sharing infrastructure entirely private â€” no third-party service sees your pastes â€” and the lightweight Alpine container requires minimal resources while giving you full control over retention policies, file size limits, and access.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of PrivateBin

Zero-Knowledge Encryption

256-bit AES-GCM encryption runs entirely in the browser so the server stores only ciphertext and can never access your plain-text content.

Burn After Reading

One-time pastes are deleted automatically after the first view, making them ideal for sharing passwords, tokens, or any secret that should not persist.

Password Protection

Add an optional password on top of the URL-based key for a second layer of access control on particularly sensitive pastes.

Syntax Highlighting

Over 200 programming language themes make it easy to share and review code snippets with readable formatting and colour-coded syntax.

No Accounts Required

Anyone with the link can read a paste instantly â€” no sign-up, no tracking, and no user data collected or stored by the server.

Why run PrivateBin on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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