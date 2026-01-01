Piwigo is one of the longest-running open-source photo gallery applications, built specifically for managing large photo collections. Unlike lightweight gallery scripts, Piwigo handles archives of hundreds of thousands of photos with EXIF/IPTC indexing, multi-level album hierarchies, configurable thumbnail sizes, granular per-album permissions, and a plugin ecosystem of over 200 community extensions covering everything from facial recognition to custom themes.

Self-hosting Piwigo on your VPS keeps full-resolution originals, location data, and viewing statistics on infrastructure you control rather than handed to a photo SaaS. The PHP and MySQL stack is rock-solid, runs on minimal resources, and produces galleries that have been online for two decades â€” making Piwigo a popular choice for clubs, museums, photographers, and families who want their photo archive to outlive any specific cloud provider.