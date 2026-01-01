Deploy Piwigo in one-click installation.
Mature open-source photo gallery platform with hundreds of plugins, granular sharing controls, and bulk-import workflows for serious archives.
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What you can build with Piwigo
Piwigo is one of the longest-running open-source photo gallery applications, built specifically for managing large photo collections. Unlike lightweight gallery scripts, Piwigo handles archives of hundreds of thousands of photos with EXIF/IPTC indexing, multi-level album hierarchies, configurable thumbnail sizes, granular per-album permissions, and a plugin ecosystem of over 200 community extensions covering everything from facial recognition to custom themes.
Self-hosting Piwigo on your VPS keeps full-resolution originals, location data, and viewing statistics on infrastructure you control rather than handed to a photo SaaS. The PHP and MySQL stack is rock-solid, runs on minimal resources, and produces galleries that have been online for two decades â€” making Piwigo a popular choice for clubs, museums, photographers, and families who want their photo archive to outlive any specific cloud provider.
Key features of Piwigo
Massive library scaling
Designed from day one to handle archives of hundreds of thousands of photos with fast browsing, search, and pagination â€” not just hobbyist-scale galleries.
Multi-level albums
Organise photos into nested albums and virtual albums (one photo can appear in many places) with per-album permissions for fine-grained sharing.
EXIF and IPTC indexing
Automatic extraction of camera, lens, and IPTC metadata makes photos searchable by camera body, focal length, location, or any custom tag.
200+ plugins
Active community extension catalogue covers facial recognition, watermarking, slideshow themes, mobile uploaders, social sharing, and more.
Granular sharing
Public, private, password-protected, and group-restricted album access with per-photo download permissions and EXIF stripping for shared albums.
Bulk import tools
Server-side and FTP/SFTP synchronisation workflows make it easy to push thousands of photos at once instead of clicking through one-by-one uploads.
Why run Piwigo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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