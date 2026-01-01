Picsur is a lightweight, self-hosted image-hosting platform designed for individuals and teams who want full control over their image-sharing infrastructure. Upload images, get instant shareable links, and configure expiration times â€” all without relying on third-party services that compress content, display adverts, or delete files without warning.

Backed by PostgreSQL for reliable metadata storage, Picsur supports PNG, JPEG, GIF, WebP, and AVIF with automatic format conversion and optimisation. Its REST API makes it straightforward to integrate programmatic image uploads into existing tools and workflows on your VPS.