PicoShare is an open-source, minimalist file sharing service designed to do one thing well: upload a file and share a direct-download link. Unlike full cloud storage platforms, PicoShare has no folder hierarchy, no multi-user accounts, and no storage quotas â€” just a single shared passphrase that protects the admin interface and a clean public URL for each file you share. Links can be set to expire after a configurable time period or download count, and guest upload links let external contributors submit files to your server without an account.

Self-hosting PicoShare on your VPS means shared files are stored on your own infrastructure with no third-party platform between you and your recipients, and no file rejected for being too large.