Photoview is a fast, self-hosted photo gallery built for photographers and families who want their memories on infrastructure they control. It reads directly from your existing directory structure â€” no import process, no file reorganisation â€” and generates thumbnails and previews automatically on your own server.

Unlike cloud photo services, Photoview keeps your originals untouched and private. RAW files, EXIF metadata, GPS coordinates, and face recognition all work without sending a single photo to a third-party service. Each user gets their own library path, making it suitable for households or small teams sharing one server.