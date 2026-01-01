Photofield is an open-source single-binary photo gallery built around one obsession: speed. Instead of paginating photos into small thumbnails, it renders thousands of images at once on a continuous zoomable canvas, progressively loading higher-resolution tiles as you pan and pinch. The result feels closer to a desktop image viewer than a typical web gallery.

Self-hosting Photofield on your VPS keeps original photos and their EXIF metadata inside infrastructure you control rather than a SaaS photo service. The source directory is mounted read-only so the gallery can never modify or delete originals, making it a safe non-invasive frontend for an existing archive synced via rsync, SCP, or Syncthing.