Up to 69% off for pgAdmin

Deploy pgAdmin in one-click installation.

Open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL â€” the most popular graphical management tool for Postgres databases.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Â£4.99/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy pgAdmin in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for pgAdmin

69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with pgAdmin

pgAdmin is the most popular and feature-rich open-source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL, maintained by the PostgreSQL community. The web edition (pgAdmin 4) provides a polished browser-based interface for managing one or many Postgres servers â€” schema design, query development with autocomplete and explain plans, backup and restore, role and grant management, replication monitoring, and full-text search across database objects.

Self-hosting pgAdmin on your VPS gives DBAs and developers a centralised Postgres management console accessible from anywhere with a browser, without installing a desktop application. Connect pgAdmin to any reachable Postgres instance â€” local containers, cloud-hosted RDS or Cloud SQL, or remote Postgres servers â€” and manage them all from a single web UI.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of pgAdmin

Multi-server management

Connect to and manage any number of PostgreSQL servers from a single web interface, organised into server groups with tagged metadata.

Query Tool with autocomplete

Full-featured SQL editor with syntax highlighting, autocomplete on table and column names, query history, and graphical EXPLAIN plan visualisation.

Schema designer

Browse and edit databases, schemas, tables, views, functions, sequences, and indexes through a tree navigator with click-to-edit dialogues.

ERD diagrams

Generate interactive entity-relationship diagrams from existing schemas, or design new schemas visually before applying changes to the database.

Backup and restore

Run pg_dump and pg_restore operations directly from the UI with format options, compression levels, and per-table selection.

Role and grant management

Visually create roles, manage group memberships, and grant or revoke object-level permissions across databases and schemas.

Why run pgAdmin on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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