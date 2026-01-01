PeerTube is a free, open-source, federated video hosting platform built as a self-sovereign alternative to YouTube and Vimeo. Every PeerTube instance is independent but interconnected through the ActivityPub protocol, so your viewers can follow channels from any other PeerTube server while every video, comment, and subscription lives on the infrastructure you control.

WebRTC peer-to-peer streaming lets viewers share bandwidth with one another, so a single popular video doesn't crash your server during traffic spikes. The bundled PostgreSQL, Redis, and transcoding pipeline run entirely on your VPS, giving creators and communities full ownership of their content, audience, and moderation policies â€” no algorithmic feed, no demonetisation, no advertiser intermediaries.