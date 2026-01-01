Password Pusher is an open-source application that replaces the dangerous habit of emailing or messaging credentials in plain text. Instead of sending the secret directly, you generate a one-time URL that delivers the payload once and then deletes itself based on the number of views, the time elapsed, or both. Passwords, files, URLs, and QR codes are all supported, and every push can require an additional passphrase before it is revealed.

Self-hosting Password Pusher on your own VPS keeps every secret inside infrastructure you control â€” no third-party SaaS reads, logs, or retains your shared credentials, and the full audit trail stays on your server alongside the data.