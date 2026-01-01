Up to 69% off for Paperless-ngx

Deploy Paperless-ngx in one-click installation.

Open-source document management system that scans, OCR-indexes, and archives your paperwork into a fully searchable digital library.

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69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
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1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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Â£19.99
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2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
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KVM 4
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Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
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KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
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Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
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Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Paperless-ngx

Paperless-ngx is a community-maintained document management system that transforms physical paperwork into a searchable, organised digital archive. It automatically OCR-processes scanned images and PDFs, classifies documents, and applies tags so every invoice, contract, and receipt becomes instantly findable by content. Gotenberg and Apache Tika handle Office documents and complex formats that standard OCR pipelines miss.

Self-hosting Paperless-ngx on your VPS keeps sensitive financial records, contracts, and personal documents on your own infrastructure â€” never on a third-party cloud. Dedicated VPS resources ensure fast OCR processing even for large document batches, while persistent volumes protect your entire archive and database through updates and restarts.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Paperless-ngx

Automatic OCR Indexing

Every uploaded document is automatically scanned with OCR so its full text is indexed and searchable within seconds of upload, regardless of whether it arrived as a PDF or scanned image.

Smart Classification

Paperless-ngx learns from your organisation patterns and automatically applies tags, correspondents, and document types based on content, reducing manual sorting to almost zero.

Full-Text Search

Search across the complete content of every document in your archive with advanced filtering by date, tag, correspondent and document type for pinpoint retrieval.

Multi-User Access

Granular permission controls let multiple users share the same archive with role-based access, making it suitable for small teams and family households alike.

Office Document Support

Gotenberg and Apache Tika integration handles Word, Excel, and other Office formats alongside PDFs and images, giving you one archive for all document types.

Why run Paperless-ngx on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

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Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

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Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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