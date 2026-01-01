Deploy PairDrop with one-click installation.
Browser-based AirDrop alternative for instant peer-to-peer file transfers between any devices on your network, no app installation required.
Choose a VPS plan for PairDrop
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PairDrop
PairDrop is a modern, web-based file sharing platform that brings AirDrop-style transfers to every device and operating system. Using WebRTC technology, files travel directly from sender to recipient without touching the server â€” the VPS only coordinates the connection. Open the web interface on any device, see who else is on the network, and send files with a single click. No accounts, no apps, no size limits.
Self-hosting PairDrop gives your home or office a permanent, always-accessible file sharing hub protected by HTTPS through Traefik. Files never pass through third-party storage, transfers run at full local network speeds, and the self-hosted approach means no per-file or bandwidth costs regardless of how much your team shares.
Key features of PairDrop
Peer-to-Peer via WebRTC
Files transfer directly between devices at full network speed â€” the server only brokers the connection, so your data never sits in intermediate storage.
No Installation Needed
Works in any modern browser on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android â€” users just visit the URL and start sharing immediately.
Automatic Device Discovery
Devices on the same network appear automatically in the interface, making it easy to select a recipient without typing addresses or pairing codes.
No File Limits
PairDrop imposes no file size restrictions or type filters, so you can share anything from small text snippets to large video files without workarounds.
QR Code Pairing
Scan a QR code to connect mobile devices instantly, eliminating the need to type network addresses when sharing between phones and computers.
Why run PairDrop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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