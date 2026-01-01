Deploy OxiCloud in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted cloud storage built in Rust, with Nextcloud desktop and mobile client compatibility.
Choose a VPS plan for OxiCloud
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OxiCloud
OxiCloud is an open-source cloud storage platform written in Rust, designed as a fast and resource-efficient alternative to Nextcloud and OwnCloud. It provides file upload, download, folder management, sharing, search, trash, and a built-in music player â€” all self-hosted with a PostgreSQL backend. The Rust runtime keeps idle memory well under 100 MB, making it practical on VPS plans where a PHP-based stack would be too heavy.
Self-hosting OxiCloud puts all file storage on infrastructure you control, with no quotas, no subscription fees, and no third-party access to your files. An optional Nextcloud compatibility layer lets existing Nextcloud desktop and mobile clients connect without reconfiguration.
Key features of OxiCloud
Nextcloud client support
An optional Nextcloud compatibility layer lets existing Nextcloud desktop and mobile sync clients connect to OxiCloud without reinstalling or reconfiguring them.
Low memory footprint
The Rust + mimalloc runtime uses under 100 MB at idle, making OxiCloud practical on small VPS plans where PHP-based cloud storage stacks would exhaust available RAM.
File sharing links
Generate public share links for files and folders so external recipients can download content without creating an account on your server.
Bin and recovery
Deleted files move to a recycle bin instead of being immediately removed, giving you a recovery window before permanent deletion.
Built-in music player
Stream audio files directly from the browser with playlist support and track metadata â€” no separate media server or plugin required.
Why run OxiCloud on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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