OpenSearch is a community-driven, open-source search and analytics suite forked from Elasticsearch 7.10.2 to maintain a truly open alternative under the Apache 2.0 licence. It provides full-text search, log and event data analysis, application performance monitoring, and security analytics through a distributed, scalable architecture â€” all without proprietary licensing restrictions.

This template deploys both OpenSearch and OpenSearch Dashboards with authentication enabled, giving you a complete search platform from day one. Self-hosting means all indexed data and search queries stay on your own infrastructure, which is essential for organisations with data residency requirements or handling sensitive information. Note: requires at least 4 GB RAM and allows 2-5 minutes for initial startup.