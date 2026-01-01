Deploy OpenLIT with a one-click installation.
Open-source OpenTelemetry-native observability and cost monitoring platform for LLM and generative AI applications.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenLIT
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenLIT
OpenLIT is an open-source AI engineering platform that gives LLM and generative AI applications full-stack observability with a single line of instrumentation. It captures traces, token usage, latency, errors, and cost across 50+ LLM providers, vector databases, GPUs, and agent frameworks â€” all using native OpenTelemetry semantic conventions, so existing OTel pipelines work without custom SDKs.
Self-hosting OpenLIT on your own VPS keeps prompt content, model usage, and API key activity on infrastructure you control, with no per-token pricing or seat limits imposed by a SaaS vendor. ClickHouse storage handles high-volume telemetry, and the bundled OTel collector exposes OTLP gRPC and HTTP endpoints ready for the OpenLIT SDK or any other OTel-instrumented service.
Key features of OpenLIT
LLM observability
Capture prompts, completions, tokens, latency, and errors across 50+ LLM providers with two lines of SDK setup.
Cost monitoring
Track per-request, per-model, and per-application spend in real time using built-in pricing for major LLM providers.
OpenTelemetry native
Uses standard OTel semantic conventions for generative AI, so any OTel-instrumented service ships data without vendor SDKs.
GPU monitoring
Collect NVIDIA and AMD GPU metrics â€” utilisation, memory, temperature, and power draw â€” alongside model telemetry.
Prompt and vault management
Version prompts, run experiments, and store provider API keys in a built-in secrets vault with role-based access.
Playground and evals
Compare model responses side-by-side and run automated evaluations to score quality, bias, and hallucination.
Why run OpenLIT on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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