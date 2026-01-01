OpenLIT is an open-source AI engineering platform that gives LLM and generative AI applications full-stack observability with a single line of instrumentation. It captures traces, token usage, latency, errors, and cost across 50+ LLM providers, vector databases, GPUs, and agent frameworks â€” all using native OpenTelemetry semantic conventions, so existing OTel pipelines work without custom SDKs.

Self-hosting OpenLIT on your own VPS keeps prompt content, model usage, and API key activity on infrastructure you control, with no per-token pricing or seat limits imposed by a SaaS vendor. ClickHouse storage handles high-volume telemetry, and the bundled OTel collector exposes OTLP gRPC and HTTP endpoints ready for the OpenLIT SDK or any other OTel-instrumented service.