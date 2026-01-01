OpenHands is an open-source platform for running AI agents that autonomously complete software engineering tasks. Backed by a sandboxed execution environment, it reads and writes files, runs terminal commands, executes test suites, installs packages, and browses the web â€” all without human intervention between steps. Every session runs in an isolated container, so the agent can perform arbitrary operations safely without affecting your VPS host.

The platform supports every major LLM provider through LiteLLM, letting you configure OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Ollama, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint as the reasoning backend. Self-hosting keeps your codebase and task history on infrastructure you control, with no per-task fees beyond what your LLM provider charges.