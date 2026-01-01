Deploy OpenCloud in one-click installation.
Open-source file sync, sharing, and collaboration platform â€” a sovereign alternative to Nextcloud and Google Drive.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenCloud
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenCloud
OpenCloud is a modern open-source platform for file synchronisation, sharing, and team collaboration. Built in Go for performance and a minimal resource footprint, it delivers a private cloud storage experience without reliance on third-party services or vendor infrastructure. Unlike legacy file sync solutions, OpenCloud includes a built-in identity provider so it runs as a single container with no external database or LDAP server required.
Self-hosting OpenCloud on your own VPS gives you complete sovereignty over your files and collaboration data. Documents, photos, shared folders, and user accounts all remain on infrastructure you control â€” with no platform-imposed storage limits and no subscription tied to your data access.
Key features of OpenCloud
Single-Container Deployment
Built-in identity management means OpenCloud deploys as one container with no external database or LDAP server needed.
File Sync and Sharing
Sync files across desktop and mobile clients, and share folders or individual files with granular permission controls.
WebDAV and CalDAV Access
Mount your storage as a network drive over WebDAV and manage calendars and contacts through CalDAV and CardDAV protocols.
Desktop and Mobile Clients
Official sync clients for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android keep files available across all your devices.
Collabora Office Integration
Add Collabora Online to enable browser-based editing of documents, spreadsheets, and presentations without leaving your file manager.
Granular Password Policies
Enforce minimum length, character class requirements, and a banned-password list to meet organisational security standards.
Why run OpenCloud on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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