OpenBao is a community-driven open-source fork of HashiCorp Vault, built to provide secure, centralised secrets management for teams and applications. It lets you store, access, and rotate dynamic secrets, encryption keys, and credentials through a unified API without scattering sensitive data across config files or environment variables.

Self-hosting OpenBao on your own VPS means your secrets never leave your infrastructure â€” there are no usage limits, no vendor lock-in, and no risk of a SaaS provider accessing your credentials. You get the full Vault-compatible feature set under your control.