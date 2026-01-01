Onyx is an open-source AI platform that combines a feature-rich chat interface with enterprise search across your team's documents and applications. It works with every major LLM provider â€” OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex, and any self-hosted model exposed via Ollama or vLLM â€” so you stay free to pick the model that fits each task without rewriting your stack.

Self-hosting Onyx on your VPS keeps chat transcripts, indexed documents, and connector credentials on infrastructure you control. Forty plus connectors pull data from Google Drive, Slack, Confluence, GitHub, Notion, Jira, and more into a unified search index, so answers cite the originals instead of leaking sensitive context to third-party SaaS.