OMERO is the Open Microscopy Environment data management platform built for research labs that work with multidimensional bioimaging data. It imports microscopy images from over 150 proprietary file formats through Bio-Formats, keeps them in a queryable repository, and serves them through a web viewer that handles channels, time-lapse, and Z-stacks without proprietary software.

Self-hosting OMERO on your VPS gives lab groups full control over raw image data, annotations, and access permissions while bundling the OMERO.server back end, OMERO.web front end, and a PostgreSQL repository in a single deployment.