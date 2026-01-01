Deploy OMERO in one click installation.
Open-source image data management platform for scientific microscopy with a multidimensional web viewer.
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What you can build with OMERO
OMERO is the Open Microscopy Environment data management platform built for research labs that work with multidimensional bioimaging data. It imports microscopy images from over 150 proprietary file formats through Bio-Formats, keeps them in a queryable repository, and serves them through a web viewer that handles channels, time-lapse, and Z-stacks without proprietary software.
Self-hosting OMERO on your VPS gives lab groups full control over raw image data, annotations, and access permissions while bundling the OMERO.server back end, OMERO.web front end, and a PostgreSQL repository in a single deployment.
Key features of OMERO
Multidimensional viewer
Browse Z-stacks, time-lapse sequences, and multichannel acquisitions directly in the browser without installing desktop microscopy software.
Bio-Formats import
Ingest images from over 150 proprietary microscopy formats and preserve original metadata through the bundled Bio-Formats library.
Groups and permissions
Organise researchers into collaborative groups with read-only, read-annotate, or read-write permissions on shared datasets and projects.
Annotations and tags
Attach tags, ratings, comments, key-value pairs, and file attachments to images so experimental context stays linked to the raw data.
Scripting and APIs
Automate analysis pipelines through Python, Java, and MATLAB APIs or run server-side OMERO.scripts against entire datasets.
Why run OMERO on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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