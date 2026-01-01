October CMS is a modern content management system built on the Laravel PHP framework. Designed for both developers and content teams, it combines a clean backend interface with powerful theming and plugin architecture, making it straightforward to build custom websites and web applications of any complexity.

Self-hosting October CMS on your VPS gives you full ownership of your content, themes, and plugins without per-site fees or vendor lock-in. With support for MySQL and MariaDB, a rich ecosystem of community plugins, and a developer-friendly codebase, it adapts to everything from simple blogs to sophisticated multi-page platforms.