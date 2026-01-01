Norish is a modern, household-first recipe management app built for families and shared living situations. It imports recipes directly from URLs, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, TikTok videos, and image screenshots â€” eliminating the manual transcription work that other recipe managers require. AI-powered nutritional analysis and allergy detection run automatically on every imported recipe, and changes sync in real time across all household devices via Redis.

Unlike cloud recipe services that monetise your data and limit export, Norish is fully self-hosted under AGPL-3.0, keeping every recipe, shopping list, and meal plan on infrastructure you control with no per-household fees or subscription tiers.