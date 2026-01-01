Deploy Norish in one-click installation.
Open-source recipe manager for households with social media import, AI nutrition analysis, and real-time sync.
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What you can build with Norish
Norish is a modern, household-first recipe management app built for families and shared living situations. It imports recipes directly from URLs, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, TikTok videos, and image screenshots â€” eliminating the manual transcription work that other recipe managers require. AI-powered nutritional analysis and allergy detection run automatically on every imported recipe, and changes sync in real time across all household devices via Redis.
Unlike cloud recipe services that monetise your data and limit export, Norish is fully self-hosted under AGPL-3.0, keeping every recipe, shopping list, and meal plan on infrastructure you control with no per-household fees or subscription tiers.
Key features of Norish
Social media recipe import
Import recipes from any URL, YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, or TikTok videos using a headless browser â€” no manual transcription needed.
AI nutrition analysis
Automatically generate nutritional information and detect allergens on imported recipes so household members with dietary needs always have accurate data.
Real-time household sync
Recipe changes, shopping list updates, and meal plan edits propagate instantly to every device in the household without a manual refresh.
Shared shopping lists
Build household shopping lists directly from selected recipes and meal plans, with items organised for efficient shopping.
CalDAV meal planner
Sync your meal plan calendar to any CalDAV-compatible app so planned meals appear alongside appointments and reminders.
Why run Norish on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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