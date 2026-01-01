Deploy NodeBB in one click installation.
Modern Node.js discussion platform with real-time streaming discussions, instant notifications, and a rich plugin ecosystem.
Choose a VPS plan for NodeBB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NodeBB
NodeBB is a next-generation community forum platform built on Node.js and WebSockets, delivering real-time discussions that feel closer to a chat application than a traditional bulletin board. With over 15,000 GitHub stars, it is trusted by software projects, educational institutions, gaming communities, and enterprises for discussion, support, and knowledge sharing.
Self-hosting NodeBB on your VPS gives you full ownership of your community data, removes per-user fees, and lets you customise the platform with hundreds of community plugins â€” all backed by PostgreSQL for reliable, scalable storage.
Key features of NodeBB
Real-Time Discussions
WebSocket-powered streaming delivers new posts, replies, and notifications instantly without page refreshes, keeping conversations flowing naturally.
Plugin Ecosystem
Hundreds of community plugins add SSO, gamification, integrations, and custom features so you can tailor the forum to your community's exact needs.
Moderation Tools
Built-in reputation system, post queues, and comprehensive moderation controls help you maintain a healthy community with minimal manual effort.
Mobile-Friendly Themes
Responsive, customisable themes ensure members have a great experience on desktop and mobile without any additional configuration.
SSO and Social Login
Integrate with existing identity providers via SSO plugins so community members can log in with their existing accounts and you maintain centralised user management.
Why run NodeBB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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