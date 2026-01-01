NocoDB is the leading open-source Airtable alternative, turning PostgreSQL, MySQL, and other SQL databases into intuitive spreadsheet interfaces that non-technical users can manage confidently. It offers grid, kanban, gallery, calendar, and form views alongside auto-generated REST and GraphQL APIs, rich field types, and real-time collaboration â€” all without per-seat pricing.

Self-hosting NocoDB on your VPS ensures sensitive business data never leaves your infrastructure, eliminates user-count pricing constraints, and gives your team the full power of a relational database behind a no-code front-end that anyone can use.