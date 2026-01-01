Up to 69% off for Neo4j

Deploy Neo4j in one click installation.

The world's leading open-source graph database, built for storing and querying deeply connected data at scale.

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Deploy Neo4j in one click installation.

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69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
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Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
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2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
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Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
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Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
Â£15.99
Â£4.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
66% off
KVM 2
Â£19.99
Â£6.79/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Â£31.99
Â£9.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Â£24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
Â£49.99
Â£18.99/mo
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Renews at Â£39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Neo4j

Neo4j is the world's most widely deployed graph database, storing data as nodes and relationships rather than rows and tables. This native graph model makes it exceptionally fast at traversing connections â€” whether you're finding the shortest path between two people, detecting fraud rings, or generating product recommendations â€” without the costly joins that slow down relational databases on connected data problems.

Self-hosting Neo4j on your own VPS gives you full control over your data model, memory configuration, and access permissions. You avoid per-query cloud fees while keeping sensitive relationship data â€” such as user networks, transaction graphs, and organisational hierarchies â€” entirely on infrastructure you control.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Neo4j

Native Graph Storage

Data is physically stored as nodes and relationships, so graph traversals execute in constant time regardless of total dataset size â€” something relational databases cannot match.

Cypher Query Language

Cypher is an expressive, pattern-matching query language purpose-built for graphs, letting you describe complex relationship queries in a readable, SQL-like syntax.

Built-in Browser UI

Neo4j Browser provides an interactive visual interface for writing queries, exploring your graph, and rendering results as interactive node-relationship diagrams.

ACID Transactions

Full ACID compliance ensures data consistency and durability, making Neo4j suitable for production workloads where correctness is non-negotiable.

REST & Bolt APIs

The Bolt binary protocol and HTTP REST API let any application connect to Neo4j using official drivers available for Python, Java, JavaScript, Go, .NET, and more.

Graph Algorithms

The Graph Data Science library provides 65+ algorithms â€” PageRank, community detection, pathfinding â€” running directly on your graph without exporting data.

Why run Neo4j on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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