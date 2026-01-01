Deploy MySQL in one-click installation.
The world's most popular open-source relational database, powering web apps and platforms everywhere.
Choose a VPS plan for MySQL
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MySQL
MySQL is the world's most widely adopted open-source relational database, trusted as the data layer behind countless websites, SaaS products, and business applications. It pairs full ACID compliance through the InnoDB storage engine with proven replication, a mature SQL dialect, and broad driver support across every major programming language, so the apps and frameworks you already use connect to it without changes.
Running MySQL on your own VPS gives you dedicated CPU, memory, and disk for your queries, complete control over configuration and tuning, and a single shared database server for all of your applications â€” without the recurring fees and resource caps of managed database services.
Key features of MySQL
ACID Transactions
The InnoDB engine provides fully atomic, consistent, isolated, and durable transactions, keeping your data correct under concurrent writes and crashes.
Broad Ecosystem
Native drivers for PHP, Python, Java, Node.js, Go, and more mean almost every framework and tool connects to MySQL out of the box.
Replication & Scaling
Built-in source-replica and group replication let you scale reads and build high-availability topologies as your workload grows.
JSON Document Support
A native JSON data type with indexing lets you store flexible document data alongside relational tables in a single database.
Mature SQL Engine
Window functions, CTEs, and a cost-based optimiser deliver fast, expressive querying for everything from simple lookups to complex analytics.
Why run MySQL on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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