Movary is a free, open-source web application built specifically for movie enthusiasts who want full ownership of their viewing history. It pulls metadata from The Movie Database and IMDb, tracks every play with timestamps and ratings, and surfaces deep statistics on the actors, directors, genres, languages, and decades that shape your taste.

Self-hosting Movary on a VPS keeps your watch history private and portable, with imports from Trakt, Letterboxd, and Netflix, plus automatic scrobbling from Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and Kodi. Unlike commercial trackers, there is no ad targeting, no per-user pricing, and your viewing data never leaves your server.