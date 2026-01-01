Deploy Moodist in one click installation.
Open-source ambient sound mixer with 84 curated soundscapes and built-in productivity tools for focus and relaxation.
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What you can build with Moodist
Moodist is an open-source ambient sound mixer that lets you layer curated soundscapes to create the perfect audio environment for focus, relaxation, or creative work. With 84 carefully selected sounds â€” from rain and forest ambience to coffee shop noise and white noise variants â€” you can build custom mixes tailored to your mood or task and save them as presets to reapply later.
Beyond sound mixing, Moodist bundles a suite of productivity tools directly in the interface: a Pomodoro timer, countdown timer, breathing exercises, task list, and notepad. Mixes can be shared via URL so colleagues or friends can tune in to the same soundscape. Self-hosting gives you a private, always-available instance on your own VPS without depending on a third-party service.
Key features of Moodist
Layered sound mixing
Combine multiple ambient sounds simultaneously and adjust individual volume levels to craft a personalised soundscape.
Productivity suite
Pomodoro timer, countdown timer, breathing exercises, task list, and notepad are all built into the same interface â€” no separate apps needed.
Shareable mixes
Export your current soundscape as a URL so teammates or friends can instantly load and listen to the same mix.
Preset management
Save, name, and reload your favourite soundscapes so you can return to the right environment with a single click.
Progressive Web App
Install Moodist to your home screen for offline access and a native-app feel on both desktop and mobile devices.
Why run Moodist on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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