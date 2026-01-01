Deploy Monica in one-click installation.
Open-source personal relationship manager for tracking contacts, conversations, and life events privately.
Choose a VPS plan for Monica
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Monica
Monica is an open-source personal relationship management system built with Laravel that helps you remember everything important about the people in your life. Document contacts, conversations, birthdays, gift ideas, debts, and life events in a single private interface available in 27 languages. Unlike social networks and cloud contact managers, Monica is designed for self-hosting so your most personal data never leaves your infrastructure.
Because Monica stores relationship details that you would never trust to a commercial platform â€” family health history, private conversations, personal preferences â€” running it on your own VPS ensures complete data sovereignty with no advertising, no behavioural tracking, and no third-party access to your information.
Key features of Monica
Contact Journaling
Log every conversation, activity, and interaction with a contact along with notes and reminders so nothing important is forgotten.
Birthday and Event Reminders
Set up email reminders for birthdays, anniversaries, and custom events so you never miss an important date in a relationship.
Gift and Debt Tracking
Record gift ideas and past gifts per contact, and track informal debts and loans to keep relationships free of financial ambiguity.
Relationship Mapping
Define relationships between contacts and build family trees to understand and document the connections between the people you know.
Full Privacy Ownership
All data stays on your VPS with no third-party access, no advertising profiling, and complete control over backups and exports.
Why run Monica on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
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