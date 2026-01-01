Deploy Misskey in one click installation.
Open-source federated social media platform connecting your community to the global fediverse via ActivityPub.
Choose a VPS plan for Misskey
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Misskey
Misskey is an open-source, feature-rich social media platform built for the fediverse. Using the ActivityPub protocol, your Misskey instance federates with Mastodon, Pleroma, and thousands of other fediverse servers, giving your users access to a global social graph while keeping all data on your own infrastructure.
Unlike large centralised platforms, Misskey puts community control first â€” you set the rules, moderation policies, and who can join. Self-hosting on a VPS means no algorithmic manipulation, no data harvesting, and no risk of the platform disappearing around you.
Key features of Misskey
ActivityPub Federation
Your instance connects to 10,000+ fediverse servers so users can follow and interact with accounts on Mastodon, Pleroma, and other platforms without leaving your instance.
Custom Emoji Reactions
React to any post with any emoji â€” including custom ones you upload â€” going far beyond the single-button likes of most platforms.
Built-in Media Drive
Every user gets a personal media drive to upload, organise, and reuse files and images across posts without re-uploading.
Plugin & Theme System
Extend Misskey with AiScript-powered plugins and apply custom themes to deeply personalise the interface for your community.
Flexible Note Visibility
Every post can be set to public, home timeline, followers-only, or direct message â€” giving users granular control over who sees what.
Why run Misskey on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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