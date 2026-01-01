Microweber is an open-source CMS and website builder that lets you assemble pages, blogs, and online shops by dragging blocks directly onto the live page â€” no separate admin preview, no template coding. Built on Laravel and licensed under MIT, it ships with a full e-commerce engine, multilingual content, and a module system that covers shops, galleries, contact forms, and blog posts out of the box.

Self-hosting Microweber on your own VPS keeps your site files, customer orders, and uploaded media entirely under your control, with no per-site fees, no transaction cuts, and no platform restrictions on themes or modules you can install.