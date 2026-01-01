MeTube is a browser-based frontend for yt-dlp that lets you download videos from YouTube and over 1,000 other platforms from any device without installing software. It supports quality selection up to 4K, audio-only extraction to MP3, playlist and channel downloads, and a real-time download queue with progress tracking â€” all from a clean, mobile-friendly interface.

Self-hosting MeTube on your VPS means downloads run at datacenter speeds, files are stored server-side for later retrieval, and the service keeps working as platforms change â€” independent of browser extensions that break or commercial download tools that impose quality limits and require accounts.