Deploy MeTube in one click installation.
Self-hosted web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and 1,000+ other sites via yt-dlp.
Choose a VPS plan for MeTube
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MeTube
MeTube is a browser-based frontend for yt-dlp that lets you download videos from YouTube and over 1,000 other platforms from any device without installing software. It supports quality selection up to 4K, audio-only extraction to MP3, playlist and channel downloads, and a real-time download queue with progress tracking â€” all from a clean, mobile-friendly interface.
Self-hosting MeTube on your VPS means downloads run at datacenter speeds, files are stored server-side for later retrieval, and the service keeps working as platforms change â€” independent of browser extensions that break or commercial download tools that impose quality limits and require accounts.
Key features of MeTube
1,000+ Supported Sites
Download from YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, SoundCloud and over a thousand other video and audio platforms.
Quality Up to 4K
Select the exact resolution and format you need, including audio-only extraction to MP3 or other formats.
Playlist Downloads
Queue an entire playlist or channel for batch downloading and let the server process it in the background.
Browser-Based Access
No client software needed â€” manage downloads from any phone, tablet, or computer with a web browser.
Data centre Download Speeds
Downloads run on your VPS at full server bandwidth, freeing your local device and internet connection.
Why run MeTube on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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