Deploy Memgraph in one click installation.
High-performance in-memory graph database built for real-time analytics on connected data, AI workflows, and streaming pipelines.
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What you can build with Memgraph
Memgraph is an in-memory graph database engineered for real-time traversals on large, interconnected datasets. It is fully Cypher-compatible â€” making it a drop-in replacement for Neo4j queries â€” while delivering significantly lower latency on streaming and event-driven workloads. The bundled MAGE library adds over 50 graph algorithm modules (PageRank, community detection, shortest paths, and more) that run natively inside the database without external frameworks.
This deployment pairs Memgraph with Memgraph Lab, a browser-based visual query interface for writing Cypher queries, exploring graph structure, and running algorithm experiments. Running both on your own VPS gives you full control over memory allocation, data retention, and access policies â€” with no per-node cloud pricing or vendor restrictions.
Key features of Memgraph
In-Memory Performance
Graph data is stored entirely in RAM, enabling sub-millisecond traversals and real-time query responses even on deeply connected datasets.
Cypher Compatibility
Full openCypher support means existing Neo4j queries, drivers, and tooling migrate with minimal changes to the query syntax.
MAGE Algorithm Library
Over 50 built-in graph algorithms â€” PageRank, betweenness centrality, community detection, link prediction â€” run as native query modules without external pipelines.
Memgraph Lab UI
Browser-based visual interface for writing and running Cypher queries, inspecting graph topology, and exploring algorithm results interactively.
Streaming Data Ingestion
Native Kafka and Pulsar integrations allow continuous graph updates from event streams without batch ETL pipelines or external connectors.
GraphRAG and AI Memory
Graph-structured memory and retrieval augments LLM applications with relationship-aware context, enabling more accurate responses in AI agents and chatbots.
Why run Memgraph on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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