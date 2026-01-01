Deploy MediaGo in one-click installation.
Self-hosted video sniffer and downloader that grabs M3U8, HLS, YouTube, Bilibili, and 1000+ other sites.
Choose a VPS plan for MediaGo
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MediaGo
MediaGo is an open-source video downloader that pairs a browser-based UI with battle-tested engines like yt-dlp, aria2, N_m3u8DL-RE, and BBDown. It sniffs and saves streams from M3U8 and HLS playlists, YouTube, Bilibili, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and more than a thousand other supported sites, then converts the result to any format or quality without a separate ffmpeg step.
Running MediaGo on your own VPS means downloads happen on a fast, always-on server rather than your laptop, and the files stay in storage you control. A companion browser extension and HTTP API let you send links from any device into the same queue, with task management, progress, and history exposed through a clean web dashboard.
Key features of MediaGo
M3U8 and HLS sniffer
Detect and download segmented streams from any web page, including DRM-free live captures and on-demand playlists.
yt-dlp engine
Bundled yt-dlp support pulls videos from YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and over a thousand other supported sites out of the box.
Bilibili downloader
Native BBDown integration captures Bilibili videos, danmaku, subtitles, and high-quality audio tracks unavailable to most generic downloaders.
Browser extension
Companion Chrome and Firefox extension sniffs videos on any page and queues them on your server with a single click.
In-app format conversion
Convert finished downloads to other formats or qualities with the bundled ffmpeg pipeline without leaving the dashboard.
HTTP API and automation
Full REST API lets scripts, AI assistants, and third-party tools create tasks, query progress, and manage the download queue.
Why run MediaGo on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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