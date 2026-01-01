Matrix Conduit is a simple, fast, and reliable Matrix homeserver written in Rust. Designed as a lightweight alternative to Synapse, it ships as a single binary with an embedded RocksDB database, removing the need for PostgreSQL or other external services and dramatically lowering the resource footprint required to run your own chat server.

Self-hosting Conduit on a VPS gives you full ownership of message history, media, and encryption keys while still federating with the global Matrix network. End-to-end encryption is enabled by default, and any standard Matrix client like Element, FluffyChat, or Cinny connects out of the box, so your community keeps using the tools it already knows.