Deploy Mastodon in one-click installation.
Self-hosted, federated microblogging platform that connects to a global network of independently owned servers.
Choose a VPS plan for Mastodon
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mastodon
Mastodon is the leading open-source federated social network â€” the largest project in the ActivityPub fediverse, with thousands of independently operated instances and tens of millions of users worldwide. It looks and feels like a familiar microblogging platform, but every server is owned, moderated, and operated by someone different, and users on any server can follow and converse with users on any other server.
Running your own Mastodon instance on a VPS gives you a permanent home in the fediverse â€” one you fully control. You set the rules, choose who can sign up, decide who federates with whom, and own the data, with no advertising, no algorithmic timeline, and no third-party platform that can change the terms tomorrow.
Key features of Mastodon
ActivityPub federation
Speaks the W3C ActivityPub standard, so your instance interoperates with every other Mastodon server, Pleroma, Misskey, and the wider fediverse.
Chronological timeline
Posts appear in the order they were sent â€” no algorithmic ranking, no recommended ads, no reshuffled feed competing for engagement.
Server-level moderation
Owner-defined community rules, content warnings, and instance-level blocks let you cultivate a community with the tone you want.
Rich post composer
Up to 500 characters per post (configurable), polls, media attachments, content warnings, alt text, and customisable visibility per post.
Open API and clients
Mature REST and streaming APIs power a wide ecosystem of mobile and desktop clients including the official Mastodon apps for iOS and Android.
Why run Mastodon on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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