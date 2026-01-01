Lychee is a polished open-source photo management system that turns any folder of images into a beautifully presented online gallery. It indexes EXIF and IPTC metadata, generates responsive thumbnails, organises photos into nested albums, and offers public, password-protected, and private sharing for individual albums or single photos â€” all backed by a clean, mobile-friendly web UI.

Self-hosting Lychee on your VPS keeps full-resolution originals, location data, and viewing history on infrastructure you control rather than handed to a third-party photo platform. The app supports MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, or SQLite as backends and integrates cleanly with object storage, LDAP, and OAuth providers â€” making it equally suitable for a personal photo archive or a small-team shared library.