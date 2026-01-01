Local Deep Research is an open-source AI research assistant with over 7,200 GitHub stars that runs multi-step research workflows on your own infrastructure. It plans queries, gathers sources across the web, follows up on gaps, and produces cited reports â€” the same pattern as commercial deep research products, but with full control over which model and which search engines do the work.

This deployment connects Local Deep Research to your preferred cloud LLM provider â€” OpenRouter, OpenAI, Anthropic, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint â€” and ships with SearXNG as a privacy-respecting search backend, so research queries and aggregated sources stay on your VPS while model inference runs against the frontier provider of your choice.