Lightdash is an open-source business intelligence platform designed to work natively with dbt (data build tool). Instead of rebuilding metric definitions inside a BI tool, Lightdash reads your existing dbt models, tests, and documentation to auto-generate an exploration interface and metrics layer â€” keeping analytics logic version-controlled in code where it belongs. Teams can build dashboards, run ad-hoc queries, and schedule report deliveries without duplicating the work already done in their dbt project.

Unlike general-purpose BI tools, Lightdash's source-of-truth approach means that when a dbt model changes, all charts built on it update automatically. Self-hosting Lightdash gives analytics teams full control over their data infrastructure without routing query results through third-party cloud platforms.