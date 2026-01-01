LibrePhotos is a self-hosted, open-source photo management platform that brings AI-powered organisation to your personal photo library. Unlike Google Photos or iCloud, every image stays on your own server â€” no upload limits, no subscription fees, and no third-party access to your memories. It automatically processes your photos with face recognition, scene detection, and semantic search so you can find any image without manual tagging.

Self-hosting LibrePhotos on a VPS gives you full control over your most personal data. All ML processing runs locally â€” face clustering, reverse geocoding, and object detection happen on your server with no calls to external AI services. Whether migrating from a cloud photo service or building a private family archive, LibrePhotos provides a polished, feature-complete alternative.